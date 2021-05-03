Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.11). Arcimoto posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcimoto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV opened at $10.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.66 million, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.92. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arcimoto by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 160,916 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 508,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 36,044 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth about $3,167,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 1,448.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 72,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.