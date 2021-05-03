Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.51. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 422.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $200,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACBI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 79,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.