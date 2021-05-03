Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.51. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 422.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $200,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACBI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 79,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.