Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Announce $1.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $2.11. BOK Financial posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOKF has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their target price on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 7,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

