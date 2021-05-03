Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Announce $1.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.72. CME Group reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.70. 1,023,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.74. CME Group has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $216.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 155,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,790,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.