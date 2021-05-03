Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to Post -$0.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jumia Technologies.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.45 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

JMIA stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 4.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

