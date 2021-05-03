Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%.

KNSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $174.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $252.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

