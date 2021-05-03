Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Brokerages predict that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will report $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,270. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.90. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

