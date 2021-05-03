Zacks: Analysts Expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) to Post -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.81). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of BLPH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,530. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $40.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.29.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 92,094 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $347,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

