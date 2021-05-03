Zacks: Analysts Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to Post -$2.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will report ($2.99) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.59) and the lowest is ($3.56). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($2.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($10.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.06) to ($9.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($6.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.75) to ($5.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.85) EPS.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.42. 7,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,416. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $42.74 and a one year high of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.14.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

