Zacks: Analysts Expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.39. Cabot Oil & Gas reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 520%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

NYSE COG opened at $16.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COG. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

