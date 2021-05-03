Zacks: Analysts Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. CONMED posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 985.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded up $4.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.09. 301,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,279. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,627.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $146.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $426,582.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,904.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $1,798,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,106,023.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,265 shares of company stock worth $3,384,333 in the last 90 days. 5.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter worth $1,656,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CONMED by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CONMED by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.