Zacks: Analysts Expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.00 Million

Analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will announce sales of $11.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.95 million to $12.30 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year sales of $71.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.52 million to $71.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $127.02 million, with estimates ranging from $112.40 million to $136.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CURI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CuriosityStream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth $86,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth $5,833,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth $691,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CURI traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.66. 2,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,790. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

