Zacks: Analysts Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. Dynagas LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

DLNG traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.82. 109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,465. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $100.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 145.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 144,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

