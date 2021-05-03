Zacks: Analysts Expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.36). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 4,809.43%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis boosted their target price on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOLO. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOLO opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $370.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

