Zacks: Analysts Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. EPR Properties posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

NYSE EPR traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,273. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.29.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

