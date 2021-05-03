Zacks: Analysts Expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will announce $57.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.90 million and the highest is $58.00 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $54.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $227.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.90 million to $230.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $227.50 million, with estimates ranging from $219.00 million to $234.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBNC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,095,047.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 164,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,041.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Neff sold 12,700 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $254,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,366 shares of company stock worth $2,437,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HBNC traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.57. 116,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,679. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $815.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

