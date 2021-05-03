Zacks: Analysts Expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will report $187.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $194.40 million and the lowest is $181.00 million. James River Group posted sales of $110.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year sales of $787.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $762.80 million to $812.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $875.45 million, with estimates ranging from $847.50 million to $903.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $194.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.95 million. James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

JRVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on James River Group from $52.00 to $568.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. James River Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 138,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,251,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.27. 132,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,663. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. James River Group has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $57.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

