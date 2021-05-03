Zacks: Analysts Expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.53 Million

Brokerages expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report $254.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $259.10 million and the lowest is $250.70 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $182.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $891.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $885.97 million to $898.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NASDAQ MBUU traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.80. 160,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.54. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In other Malibu Boats news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 132,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,490,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

