Zacks: Analysts Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.18. Mitek Systems reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,243,000 after acquiring an additional 829,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 32,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 209,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 59,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $694.65 million, a P/E ratio of 90.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.