Zacks: Analysts Expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Viasat posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

VSAT stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.27. 8,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,657. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,563.00 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $61.35.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

