Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.76. American Water Works posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.57. 3,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,482. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $112.50 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

