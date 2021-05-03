Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Chiasma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.31). Chiasma posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHMA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.96. 40,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,161. Chiasma has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $171.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 264.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Chiasma by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Chiasma in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chiasma in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chiasma by 51.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

