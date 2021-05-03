Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.61. Motorola Solutions posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $8.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.54 to $8.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.83.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,133 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.47. 8,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $124.36 and a 52 week high of $192.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.