Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.88 Million

Analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to post sales of $166.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.20 million to $174.00 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $122.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $857.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $812.28 million to $883.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $897.70 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRPL. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRPL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.75. 621,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,747. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -108.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

