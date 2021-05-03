Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%.

SOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

In other news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $258,645.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock worth $13,250,065. Corporate insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.7% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

SOI stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.