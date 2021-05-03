Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. Sonoco Products reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.25. 1,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,771. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $66.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

