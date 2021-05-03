Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $442.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce $442.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $428.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $452.80 million. The Wendy’s posted sales of $404.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 57,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,008. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

