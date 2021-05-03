Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $320.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to announce $320.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $313.00 million and the highest is $327.00 million. Umpqua posted sales of $327.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMPQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Umpqua by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

