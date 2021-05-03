Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to Announce $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.33. Verizon Communications reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 153,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 764,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 12,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

