Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Adtalem Global Education reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden bought 611 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.34. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,300.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,161 shares of company stock valued at $129,564. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATGE traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $34.76. The company had a trading volume of 602,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,552. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

