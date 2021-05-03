Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Amalgamated Financial posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07.

AMAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,130. The company has a market cap of $513.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.89. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

