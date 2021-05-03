Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will report $2.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 billion and the lowest is $2.90 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $12.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $12.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYH. Truist raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 76.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 72,398 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,434,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CYH opened at $11.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.