Zacks: Brokerages Expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $705.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to post $705.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $775.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $590.60 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $424.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

PATK stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.44. 157,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,128. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $36.63 and a one year high of $98.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In related news, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 28,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $2,349,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,488,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $776,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,917,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,317. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 77,108 shares during the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 118,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 470,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,996 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 73,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.