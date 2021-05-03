Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $450.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) will report sales of $450.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $459.33 million and the lowest is $441.92 million. Plantronics posted sales of $403.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $484.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.22 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%.

PLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti raised shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Plantronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE PLT traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Plantronics by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plantronics by 94,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

