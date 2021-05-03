Zacks: Brokerages Expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Proto Labs reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,160,000 after purchasing an additional 298,655 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,376,000 after purchasing an additional 367,009 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,590,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,008,000 after purchasing an additional 186,240 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,608,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period.

PRLB traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $286.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.88 and its 200-day moving average is $148.65.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

