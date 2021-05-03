Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to report $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.20. Teck Resources posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.49. 3,804,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,879,487. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0404 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

