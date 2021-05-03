Zacks: Brokerages Expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Telos.

Get Telos alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In other Telos news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $15,149,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 102,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,760 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Telos by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000.

Telos stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72. Telos has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telos (TLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.