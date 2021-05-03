Zacks: Brokerages Expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will report $454.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $456.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $452.09 million. UniFirst posted sales of $445.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $217,895.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,379.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $110,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded up $3.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.00. The stock had a trading volume of 44,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,561. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.46 and its 200 day moving average is $213.67. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $145.96 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

