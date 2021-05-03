Zacks: Brokerages Expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Will Post Earnings of $4.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to report earnings of $4.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full year earnings of $13.12 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $77.33 on Monday. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $88.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.1574 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at about $50,657,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $485,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $26,052,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

