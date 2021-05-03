Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Apollo Investment stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $948.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.76 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 9.2%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,208,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 965,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 103,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,946,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 219,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,516 shares in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

