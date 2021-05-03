Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) to Sell

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astellas Pharma, Inc. is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals drugs. Products offered by the Company include Prograf applicable for the prevention of rejection in organ transplants, Vesicare for treatment of overactive bladder, Protopic for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in the topical immunomodulator class, Harnal to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including weak urinary stream, frequent nighttime urination, and sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder and Fungard an antifungal agent. Astellas Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

ALPMY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,626. Astellas Pharma has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 13.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

