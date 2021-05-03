Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Victrex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Victrex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Victrex stock opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.37. Victrex has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

