Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Hold

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.74. The company had a trading volume of 268,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,836. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $4,546,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,863.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 233,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 49,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.