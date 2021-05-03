Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $548.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In related news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $204,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 14,412 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

