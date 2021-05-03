Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) to Hold

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DWHHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Warburg Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWHHF remained flat at $$54.40 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 890. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.23.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

