Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) to Buy

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CASH. Raymond James raised their target price on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of CASH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.00. 211,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.82.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. Research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $30,859.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,909.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $225,557 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.