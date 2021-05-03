Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Revolve Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $55.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. Analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 3,351.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

