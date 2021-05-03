Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €118.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €100.18 ($117.85).

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €86.54 ($101.81) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €87.28 and a 200-day moving average price of €88.03. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

