Zcoin Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,138.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.86 or 0.05627718 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.72 or 0.00508657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,039.90 or 0.01788665 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.40 or 0.00704180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.89 or 0.00632782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00086407 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.31 or 0.00433987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

