Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives $411.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $411.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total value of $473,926.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,287,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,137,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $487.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $487.39 and its 200-day moving average is $413.15. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $215.52 and a fifty-two week high of $518.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

